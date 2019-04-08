Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
IGK
Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo
£23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
IGK Hair Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo contains fine volcanic ashes to remove mild dirt and absorb excess oil, leaving hair that looks cleansed and feels nourished after use.
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
Shu Uemura
Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Briogeo
Superfoods Hair Pack
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
R & Co
Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
$28.00
from
R & Co
BUY
More from IGK
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
IGK
Bad & Bougie Amla Oil Deep Repair Shampoo
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
IGK
Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
IGK
Beach Club Texture Spray
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
Remington
Remington Pro ½”-1” Pearl Ceramic Conical Curling Wand
$24.92
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted