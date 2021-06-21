Samsung

Jet Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner

$649.00 $436.12

DUAL CHARGING AND 60 MIN BATTERY LIFE - Use your vacuum for up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed; easily swap the battery with a spare*, plus you can charge two batteries at once with the Dual Charging Station in just 3.5 hours ADVANCED PERFORMANCE - Clean hardwood, tile, and carpeting thanks to the vacuum’s 200 Air Watts of intense suction power LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN - Built to go around your home with ease at a mere 6 pounds and with four length adjustments; the Jet 90 makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas or appliances, clean high cabinets, window blinds and more TURBO ACTION BRUSH - Rotating more than 3,700 times a minute and with 180° swivel flexibility, the Turbo Action Brush cleans dust, hair, and other debris on multiple surfaces JET CYCLONE - Keep debris from building up on the filter with the powerful multi-cyclonic system that pushes dirt into the dustbin The SAMSUNG Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is equipped for optimal convenience and performance. Use your vacuum up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare.* Charge two batteries at once with the dual charging station in just 3.5 hours. Use the Turbo Action Brush across multiple surfaces thanks to the stick vacuum’s 200 Air Watts** of intense suction power and 180° swivel flexibility; the 5-layer HEPA filtration system works in tandem with the brush to filter 99.999%*** of microdust, ensuring a complete clean of your home. The lightweight design pairs well with this intense suction power, making hard to reach places all the more easy. Plus, the four available length adjustments allow for a more comfortable clean. Use the cordless vacuum cleaner without interruption as consistent suction prevents dirt build-up on the filter**** and rest easy knowing the filter is dishwasher safe. A litany of additional brush heads and motors round out the Jet 90’s arsenal like the mini motorized tool for reducing allergens and the long reach crevice tool for vacuuming tight corners. *Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non motorized tool attached. Spare battery purchased separately. **Tested internally using IEC62885-2. cl.5.9, and IEC62885-2, cl. 5.11 test standards. ***Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885-2 cl. 5.11 standard. ****Based on internal testing using the IEC62885-2. cl.5.9. compared with SAMSUNG VS80N8014KR/EN.