Samsung

Jet 70 Pet Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner

$399.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

40 MINUTE BATTERY LIFE - Use your vacuum for up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare ADVANCED PERFORMANCE - Clean hardwood, tile, and carpeting thanks to the vacuum’s 150 Air Watts of intense suction power LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN - Built to go around your home with ease at a mere 6 pounds, the Jet 70 makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas or appliances, clean high cabinets, window blinds and more TURBO ACTION BRUSH - Rotating more than 3,700 times a minute and with 180° swivel flexibility the Turbo Action Brush cleans dust, hair, and other debris on multiple surfaces JET CYCLONE - Keep debris from building up on the filter with the powerful multi-cyclonic system that pushes dirt into the dustbin The Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is your go-to for everyday cleaning. Featuring 150 Air Watts* of suction power and a dust filter that traps around 99.999%** of microdust, you’ll vacuum the many surfaces of your home with incredible precision. Use your vacuum for up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare.*** The lightweight design makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas, and clean high cabinets. Enjoy many different specialized brushes and tools to choose from, with the highlight being the Turbo Action Brush; rotating more than 3,700 times a minute and with 180° swivel flexibility, the brush cleans dust, hair, and other debris on multiple surfaces. Use the cordless vacuum cleaner without interruption as consistent suction prevents dirt build-up on the filter**** and rest easy knowing the filter is dishwasher safe. When you’re done cleaning, mount your vacuum on a wall or in a closet to both maximize space and charge your device at the same time. *Tested internally using IEC62885-2. cl.5.9, and IEC62885-2, cl. 5.11 test standards. **Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885-2 cl. 5.11 standard. ***Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non motorized tool attached. Spare battery purchased separately. ****Based on internal testing using the IEC62885-2. cl.5.9. compared with Samsung VS80N8014KR/EN.