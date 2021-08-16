The North Face

Jester Yellow Rucksack Backpack

The Jester from the North Face is a completely redesigned 26-litre backpack bag including a comfortable back panel and shoulder straps for all day wear. It's designed and sized specifically for everyday organisational needs including features such as a 15" laptop sleeve and secure zippered pockets in the main compartment. Other features of the bag include 2 water bottle holders and elastic bungee for external storage.