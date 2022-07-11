Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Jessie Pitcher
£66.00
£39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Oliver Bonas
Nomu Gold Glass Decanter & Tumbler Set Of Three
BUY
£45.00
Oliver Bonas
Our Place
Drinking Glasses
BUY
$50.00
Our Place
Ozeri
Serafino Double Wall Glasses
BUY
$20.99
Wayfair
PointerWineGlass
Wine Glasses For Picnic
BUY
$76.91
Etsy
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Jessie Pitcher
BUY
£39.00
£66.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long Satin Opera Gloves
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Faux Fur Pillow
BUY
$17.57
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fruit Coin Purse
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Stasher
Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Stand-up Mini (aqua)
BUY
$13.49
$17.99
Amazon
Le Creuset
Enameled Cast Iron Oven, 3.5 Qt
BUY
$239.95
$300.00
Amazon
Our Place
Always Pan
BUY
£100.01
£125.00
Our Place
Anthropologie
Jessie Pitcher
BUY
£39.00
£66.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted