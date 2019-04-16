Komono

Jessie Cat-eye Sunglasses

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Komono

Description Geometric cat-eye sunglasses from Komono. Designed by Jessie Andrews. Chunky transparent acetate frame. Gradient purple lenses. Moldable temples. Stainless steel hinges and rubberized screws. UV 400 protection. • Acetate • UV 400 protection • CR 39 lenses • Imported Sizing Measurements 54mm lens 21mm bridge 145mm temple Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates