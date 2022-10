olga berg

Jessica Soft Crystal Mesh Croissant Bag

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Metal mesh exterior with fabric lining Made in China Top zipper closure Interior slip pocket Softly knotted detail at strap Measures approx 10.5" W x 7" H x 3" D Revolve Style No. OLGR-WY52 Manufacturer Style No. OB6432_SILV