Intentionally Blank
Jessica Patent Flat In Mustard
C$228.89C$97.88
At Need Supply Co
Description Essential flat slide from Intentionally Blank. Shiny patent leather. Square toe. Oversized strap at upper. Padded footbed. Leather lining and outsole. Gold stamped logo at footbed. • Patent Leather upper • Leather outsole • 0.25" heel • Imported Product ID: W100693 Sizing Measurements 0.25" heel. Sizing Notes US sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates