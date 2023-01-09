Maia

Jessi 420 Bullet

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79123881; Color Code: 030 Small and mighty, this mini super bullet from Maia offers sensation in a compact package. Equipped with 10 speeds of pulsating vibrations, this vibrator is waterproof, submersible & rechargeable. Finished with a happy leaf design allover. Features - Bullet vibrator - 10 pulsating vibration speeds - Waterproof - Submersible - Rechargeable Content + Care - ABS plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3”l x 0.8”h - Weight: 0.07 lbs Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.