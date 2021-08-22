Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Winden Jewelry
Jess Abalone Barrette
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Featured in 1 story
The Jean-Lover's Guide To Holiday Party Dressing
by
Chelsea Peng
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Flower Spot Graphite Yoga Headband
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Jasmina Voilette
$975.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Faux-fur Earmuffs
$49.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Rive Headband
$34.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Winden Jewelry
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Meghan Earrings
$345.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Hashtag Stud Earring
$66.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Embrace Cuff
$155.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Laidley Ring White Gold
$2530.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
