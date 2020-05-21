Daily Ritual

Jersey Sleeveless Empire-waist Midi Dress

$29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

95% Viscose, 5% Elastane Imported Machine Wash 0.7" high 14" wide An empire waist adds shape to this relaxed-fit sleeveless midi-dress with a straight hem Luxe Jersey - Perfectly rich, smooth fabric that drapes beautifully An Amazon Brand - An empire waist adds shape to this relaxed-fit sleeveless midi-dress with a straight hem Daily Ritual celebrates the beauty in simplicity. Our range of coveted classics features tees, tanks, dresses, and leggings that are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in. Each piece is made with luxuriously soft fabrics and is priced to make stocking-up a breeze—you'll want one in every color.