Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Treasure & Bond
Jersey Rope Throw Blanket
$99.00
$49.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
This cozy hand-knit throw in a chunky rope stitch adds understated texture to a bed, sofa or bench.
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom At Home
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
$29.00
$19.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$149.00
$119.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Parachute
Percale Sheet Set
$129.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Danielle Kroll
Zodiac Bar Soap
$9.00
$6.30
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond
Stripe Blanket Wrap
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Turtleneck Sweater
$89.00
$47.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Frayed Edge Stonewash Quilt
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Enamel Cocktail Shaker
$29.00
$14.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Nordstrom At Home
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
$29.00
$19.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$149.00
$119.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Parachute
Percale Sheet Set
$129.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Danielle Kroll
Zodiac Bar Soap
$9.00
$6.30
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted