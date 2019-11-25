Jersey Capris Nike Sportswear

$50.00 $29.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

COMFORTABLE JERSEY FABRIC THAT STRETCHES. - The Nike Sportswear Capris elevate a wardrobe staple with an extra comfortable feel. Made from super soft jersey fabric, they feature an elastic waistband with a drawcord for a snug, adjustable fit. Benefits - Jersey fabric is soft and comfortable.. A ribbed drawcord waistband stretches for an adjustable fit.. Capri length hits near the calves.. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Side pockets. Fabric: Body: 50% polyester/25% cotton/25% rayon. Rib: 49% polyester/25% rayon/23% cotton/3% spandex.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Rose Gold/Rose Gold/Rose Gold/White. Style: AR3752-605. .