Wrugs

Jerry Hand Tufted Cartoon Rug | Mouse Rug

£65.00 £52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Jerry Rug SPECIFICATIONS: ✱ Sizes: 50x60cm approx ✱ Made using a combination of acrylic, cotton, and wool yarn ✱ Custom made - may be slight variation in each order. FEATURES ✱ Cool Design Looks Great On Bedroom Or Living Room ✱ High-Quality Materials Of Acrylic, Cotton, And Wool Yarn. ✱ Perfect Funky Gift For Any Occasions WHAT YOU’LL GET ✱ 1x “Jerry” Handtufted Rug MAINTENANCE It’s normal for there to be shedding on the rug when you first receive it, however, this settles after a week or so. We suggest regular light hoovering and handwashing (however keep this to a minimum as it can wear down the fibers of the rug). If the rug becomes dirty over time, please do not use a washing machine or any other high-pressure tool. ============================================================== FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR EXCLUSIVE DEALS ● Instagram –https://www.instagram.com/wrugs_rugs/ ● Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Wrugs-100463121930563 CHECK OUT MY OTHER PRODUCTS Wrugs - https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Wrugs RETURNS If you are not satisfied in any way, feel free to contact us to have a full return according to the return policy. Please take a look at our return policy for more details. Engraved items can’t be returned