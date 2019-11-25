Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Roseanna
Jerry Boots
$695.00
$417.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 24S
Roseanna's Jerry boots are inspired by the western trend. This pair of patterned boots with neat finishes reinforces an authentic sense of style.
Need a few alternatives?
Circus by Sam Edelman
Peyton Stretch Over-the-knee Boots
$109.00
$65.40
from
Macy's
BUY
rag & bone
Moto Rain Boot
$225.00
$168.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
See By Chloé
Leather Chelsea Boots
$415.00
$290.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Need Supply
Amy Lace Up Boot
$94.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Roseanna
Roseanna
Jerry Boots
$695.00
$417.00
from
24S
BUY
Roseanna
Sam Sweater
$520.00
$364.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Roseanna
Plaid Worker Jacket
$412.94
from
Ekseption
BUY
Roseanna
Scott Plaid Sweater
$645.00
from
Blue & Cream
BUY
More from Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman
Peyton Stretch Over-the-knee Boots
$109.00
$65.40
from
Macy's
BUY
rag & bone
Moto Rain Boot
$225.00
$168.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
See By Chloé
Leather Chelsea Boots
$415.00
$290.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Need Supply
Amy Lace Up Boot
$94.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted