At Target

At a glance Clean Meat First Ingredient Natural No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives Veterinarian-Guided Nutrition Highlights Veterinarian-Guided Nutrition: Developed by pet food experts with nutrition guidance from a veterinarian Real chicken is the first ingredient Natural treat No by-product meals, wheat, corn or soy No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives Made in the U.S.A. with ingredients from around the world Specifications Pet Caution Statement: Supervise pet while eating, not for human consumption Intended Pet Type: Dog Storage Instructions: Store in Dry Place, Store in Cool and Dark Area Features: No Added Antibiotics, No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives State of Readiness: Ready to Eat Pet Lifestage: All Ages Breed size: All Sizes Net weight: 16 Ounces Pets subtype: Jerky Treats Country of Origin: United States TCIN: 81820771 UPC: 085239211816 Item Number (DPCI): 083-17-7807 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Kindfull™ Chicken Jerky Recipe Training Treats for Dogs are made with chickens which have not been given antibiotics and are delicious, natural treats containing only 6 ingredients. These treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only. Always monitor your pet while feeding. Our mission is to make mealtime, playtime, nap time, and all the time in between, the very best for the life of your pet. That’s why every one of our products is thoughtfully crafted to support pet wellness, well-being and happiness. We’ll never stop looking for ways to make pets’ lives better— because they deserve nothing less. Creating a world of good for your pet. Satisfaction guaranteed. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Meat First Ingredient A pet food product that has an on-pack statement indicating that meat, poultry, or seafood is the first ingredient in the product. Natural Products that have an unqualified or qualified on-pack marketing claim for natural. No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives A pet food product that has an unqualified on-pack marketing claim about the absence of all three types of ingredients in the product. Veterinarian-Guided Nutrition See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.