Jerky Heart

$39.99

SO UNIQUE, HE'll BE EATING HIS (JERKY) HEART OUT. Ten knee-weakening flavors of jerky bites masquerading as chocolate in a sappy, heart-shaped box. The Original Jerky Heart is a wholly-savory, hyper-sensual meat surprise of affection and flavor. Perfect for Valentines’ Day, anniversaries, birthdays, or any day he plans to consume food. ROMANCE JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT TASTIER. Tease and treat your hunk of meat with a flirtatious feast of ten savory, seasoned beef jerky flavors (each .5 oz.) including: Classic, Garlic Jerky, Ghost Pepper, Habanero, Black Pepper, Root Beer, Root Beer Habanero, Whiskey Maple, Honey Bourbon and Sesame Ginger. AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE. Your Original Jerky Heart is packed inside a heart-shaped box, suggesting the tiresome chocolates of every year. Bewilder your beefcake and make his heart race with this perfect romantic rouse. Inside the box, he'll see a message that says, "Surprise! It's Meat." 1+ MILLION HAPPY CUSTOMERS. We’re proud to have already received thousands of verified, five-star reviews and be featured on the Today Show, NBC, Esquire and The Wall Street Journal. Let us help you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you’ll be proud to give, and he’ll be thrilled to receive. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. It’s pretty simple really. We think our products are awesome, and we guarantee you will too. We believe giving gifts should be exciting, nay, unforgettable! If you’re unhappy with your purchase or experience for any reason, we’ll make it right and give you the kind of service you’ll want to high five us for.