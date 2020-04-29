Jergens

Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Lotion – 7.5 Oz

Giving your skin a flawless, natural-looking glow can be as easy as applying you daily body moisturizer. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body gradually delivers subtle color even when the beach is miles (or months) away. Applying at least once a day will enhance your natural skin tone within several days, and in about one week, you'll have beautiful, natural-looking color. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body also contains a blend of hydrating ingredients, antioxidants, and Vitamin E, so your skin stays nourished while getting its glow on.How to Use Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer:For best results, apply to freshly cleansed and exfoliated skin. Allow to dry for several minutes before dressing. Wash hands immediately after applying. With daily use, subtle color will begin to develop within several days, and you should expect to see a beautiful, natural-looking glow in about one week. If the color change is not noticeable enough, apply Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body more frequently. Once you have reached your optimal shade, continue using daily to maintain your glow.Tips for Getting Your Best Glow with Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer:- Choose the shade of Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body for your skin tone (Fair to Medium or Medium to Tan- Apply to freshly cleansed, exfoliated skin to ensure the most even distribution and absorption of product- Smooth on just as you would any other daily body lotion, rubbing in circular motions to avoid streaks- Use sparingly around areas that tend to be extra dry like knuckles, knees, ankles, and in between fingers and toes- Allow Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer to dry completely before getting dressed- Avoid getting wet (swimming, exercising, or showering) for at least four hours after application- If you have any unwanted color on your skin, you can use a body scrub to remove it, or wait for it to wear off in approximately one week