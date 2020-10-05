Jergens

Natural Glow Oil-free Spf 20 Face Moisturizer

Protected skin is healthy skin, and a safe, natural-looking glow is possible with Jergens Natural Glow Oil-Free Daily Moisturizer for Face with Broad Spectrum SPF 20. This lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that is specially formulated for the face uses color-enhancing ingredients, nourishing emollients, and broad spectrum sunscreen to deliver flawless, natural-looking color to the skin while keeping it hydrated and protected from everyday exposure to the sun. Applying at least once a day will enhance your natural skin tone within several days, and in about one week, you'll have a beautiful, natural-looking glow. Use it in the morning under makeup, or at night before going to bed. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, Jergens Natural Oil-Free Daily Moisturizer for Face with Broad Spectrum SPF 20 protects against both UVA and UVB rays.