Jergens

Natural Glow +firming Self Tanner

$12.24 $10.47

Buy Now Review It

SELF TANNER BODY LOTION - Create a flawless light bronze tan with gradual, natural-looking color while nourishing and hydrating dry and extra dry skin. GRADUAL SUNLESS TANNING - Our Jergens Natural Glow & FIRMING moisturizer will gradually enhance and deepen your natural skin tone to provide hassle-free, streak-free color. Cruelty free CELLULITE REMOVER - Infused with collagen, elastin, and green tea infusions, our fast-acting, anti cellulite formula will help reduce cellulite appearance within 7 days. FIRMING TAN LOTION - Infused with antioxidants and Coconut Water, Jergens & FIRMING Moisturizer’s hydrating blend of nutrients boosts moisturization for healthier looking skin and daily skin hydration. FRESH SCENTED SUNLESS TANNING - Jergens Natural Glow sunless tanning daily moisturizers will keep you feeling fresh with a light and fresh scent. Applying this self tanning daily body lotion can achieve a flawless, natural looking glow and help reduce the appearance of cellulite. Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer for Fair to Medium, lighter, fairer skin, gradually delivers subtle, streak-free color and reduces the appearance of cellulite in as little as 7 days. To enhance your natural skin tone, apply in place of your regular body moisturizer at least once daily and you'll have beautiful, natural looking color in about one week for fair skin tones. Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer for fair to medium skin tones improves the look of cellulite. Anti cellulite cream visibly reduces cellulite on lighter skin tones. Collagen moisturizer tightens skin and improves elasticity for optimal skin health and moisture. It is infused with a blend of collagen, elastin and polymers and spreads over skin to give it a smoother look. The moisturizer by Kao USA also contains a blend of hydrating ingredients and antioxidants. Your skin stays nourished while getting its glow on without the unpleasant sunless tanning odor - just a light, fresh scent. Satisfaction Guaranteed. Limitations may apply.