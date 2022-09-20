Oroton

Jensen Xl Tote

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Jones

The Oroton Jensen XL Tote features crocheted straw thoughtfully paired with contrast smooth Black leather and fine brass hardware for detailed style. This textured bag opens to reveal a durable natural canvas interior equipped with an internal zip pocket, safely enclosed using the leather drawstring. A front patch pocket and foil emboss logo serve as the final details. - - Material: Smooth Leather and Crocheted Straw - Hardware: Brass - Closure: Leather Drawstring Closure - Internals: Small Internal Zip Pocket - Logo: Foil Emboss Logo - Strap: Shoulder Straps - Extra Details: Front Leather Patch Pocket - Width: 60CM - Depth: 17CM - Height: (0.4CM Smallest - 0.9CM Largest)37CM - Drop Length: 28CM Material: Smooth Leather and Crocheted Straw Hardware: Brass