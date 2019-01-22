The cure for the bare floor blues, area rugs set the tone for your decor while adding barefoot-friendly comfort. This design features a tassel fringe and loosely-rendered geometric patterns in hues of cream and black that give it bold boho appeal. Crafted from polypropylene, it features a 1.25'' pile height, making it a perfect pick for laying out in the master suite or crafting a welcoming vignette in the entryway. No matter where you lay out this design, we recommend using a rug pad for added traction.
Product Details
Technique: Power Loom
Construction: Machine Made
Material: Polypropylene
Rug Pad Recommended: Yes
Location: Indoor Use Only