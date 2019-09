Zinus

Jennifer Modern Studio Collection Soho Desk

$68.98

Buy Now Review It

The Zinus modern Studio collection is an ideal combination of function and style. The Soho desk/table is sturdy, with black steel tubing and a surface panel with rich white finish. The modern Studio collection Soho desk/table will add an elegant touch to any décor. Easy to assemble. Worry free limited 1 year warranty.