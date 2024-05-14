Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
House of CB
Jennica Underwired-cup Stretch-lace And Satin Mini Dress
£159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
More from House of CB
House of CB
Carmen Gathered-cup Stretch Cotton-blend Midi Dress
BUY
£149.00
Selfridges
House of CB
Aida Asymmetric Satin Mini Dress
BUY
£159.00
Selfridges
House of CB
'jennica' Red Rose Satin And Lace Mini Dress
BUY
$354.00
David Jones
House of CB
Shiema Ivory Floaty Mini Dress
BUY
$239.00
House of CB
More from Dresses
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted