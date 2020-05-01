Universal Standard

Jenna Jersey Sleep Dress

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Save $15 when you buy the Rachele Robe & Jenna Dress with Code 'LOUNGE' Online Exclusive So soft and luxurious, you'll be looking forward to bedtime (even more than usual). Made from a premium pima cotton blend that's breathable and ultra comfortable, this slightly flared sleep dress features adjustable straps and hits right above the knee. It's the perfect slip for sleep. Fit: Loose, Model: 5'5" wearing XL_26-28