Show Me Your Mumu

Jenn Tie Back Chiffon Gown

$198.00 $59.23

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Flowy in richly colored chiffon, this figure-flattering sleeveless gown boasts low-dipping necklines and a slight train that pools in the back. Best for a straight or pear-shaped figure. If between sizes, order one size down. XXS=00, XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16 (16W), XXL=18 (18W). V-neck. Sleeveless. Remoavable sash. V-back. Floor-length trumpet skirt with train. Lined.