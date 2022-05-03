Jen Hewett | AnthroLiving

Jen Hewett Blockprinted Caned Armchair

$898.00 $649.95

Style No. 63623979; Color Code: 001 Designed in collaboration with Anthropologie, this palliative seat features blockprinted cushions from the handcarved designs of artist Jen Hewett. Contrasted against a clean-lined silhouette and natural caning, this armchair complements eclectic and contemporary interiors alike. About Jen Hewett Artist and printmaker Jen Hewett combines her love of loud prints and saturated pops of color with the texture and lightness of the landscapes that surround her. When not in her studio working, Jen can be found sewing her own clothes or going on long walks in nature to find of-the-earth inspiration for her handcarved block prints. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Exclusively for Anthropologie Blockprinted cotton, linen upholstery One seat and one back cushion; foam and fiber fill Cushions are removable Tropical hardwood frame with natural caning; natural finish Professionally clean This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 28"H, 27"W, 31"D Seat Height: 18.25" Seat Depth: 19.5" Back Height: 14" Arm Height: 24" Arm Width: 3.5" Distance Between Arms: 20" Leg Height: 11" Under Clearance: 11"