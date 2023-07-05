Coach

Jelly Tabby Convertible Clear Bag

Item #20391552 Internet Exclusive From COACH, the Jelly Tabby Convertible Bag features: The Jelly Tabby reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design with candy-colored transparent nostalgia and our tonal Signature hardware. A playful choice for day or night, this flexible and durable bag features an open compartment and is finished with both a detachable wrist strap and a crossbody strap for versatile wear. Clear bag Bio-attributed PVC Detachable strap Pushlock closure Approx. 8.75" L x 5.75" H x 3" W Imported. DMS: 0279 129 CH748