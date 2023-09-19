Telfar x Melissa

Jelly Shopper Large Pvc Tote Bag

Joining forces just in time for summer, Telfar and Melissa team up to create a sunshine-approved rendition of the iconic Shopper bag. Meet the Jelly Shopper. Shaped to the former's signature structured proportions and topped with double top handles as well as a practical cross-body strap, the spacious style is crafted from the Brazilian label's crystal-clear Melfex fabric. The best bit? It's completely water resistant – we see a trip to the beach on the cards.