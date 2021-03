Holika Holika

Jelly Dough Blusher

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Holika Holika Jelly Dough Blusher's soft jelly dough texture turns into powder upon application with long-lasting silky finish with an air puff included for application, no need other tools. It makes it easier to blend on face and allows color to last longer without touching up.