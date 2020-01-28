Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Topshop
Jelly Camel Tote Bag
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Embrace accessories that look unique for extra style points. This tote bag is designed in camel is a great bag to own. 100% Polyurethane.
More from Topshop
Topshop
Alanis Leather Black Lace Up Boots
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Slouchy Boucle Wool Blend Coat
$160.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Belted '70s Jacket
$125.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Arrow Leather Snake Flat Leather Boots
£79.00
£45.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted