Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Salvatore Ferragamo
Jelly Ballet Flat With Vara Bow
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Salvatore Ferragamo
More from Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo
Prato Bow-embellished Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$548.00
$913.00
The Outnet
Salvatore Ferragamo
Rolo Embellished Leather Loafers
BUY
$895.00
Net-A-Porter
Salvatore Ferragamo
Sunglasses
BUY
£195.00
Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo
Fine-knit Striped Midi Dress
BUY
$1435.00
$1435.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted