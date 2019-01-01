Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Unbound
Jelly
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Unbound Babes
This slick and lovely water based lube is perfectly safe for use with most toys or condoms. Glycerin, glycol and paraben free, of course. 10 pack is sold in a holographic carrying case.
Featured in 1 story
These Sex Toys Have The Best Reviews
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Unbound
DETAILS
Unbound
Dazy Cbd Lube
$55.00
from
Unbound
BUY
DETAILS
Unbound
Booshies
$16.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
DETAILS
Unbound
Jelly
$16.00
from
Unbound
BUY
DETAILS
Unbound
Bender G Spot Vibrator
$59.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Paid Content
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted