Retrofete

Jeans With Hip Cut-outs

$345.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

98% cotton, 2% elastane Made in Italy Machine wash Zip fly with button closure Hip cut-out design at waistband 5-pocket styling Light whiskering detail 14" at the knee breaks to 16" at the leg opening Revolve Style No. ROFR-WJ31 Manufacturer Style No. FW22-5396B