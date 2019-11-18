Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Yasmine Eslami
Jeanne Stretch-tulle Soft-cup Triangle Bra
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Blue stretch-tulle Hook fastening at back 76% polyamide, 24% elastane Hand wash Designer color: Washed-Out Blue ImportedSmall to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Need a few alternatives?
Intimately
Jasmine High-waisted Undie
$32.00
from
Free People
BUY
Aerie
Cozy Lace Plunge Bralette
$29.95
$17.97
from
Aerie
BUY
Lonely
Gigi Underwire Bra Copper
$99.00
from
Lonely
BUY
HAH
Hah-chi Bralittle
$34.00
from
HAH
BUY
More from Yasmine Eslami
Yasmine Eslami
Jeanne Stretch-tulle Briefs
$75.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Yasmine Eslami
Jeanne Stretch-tulle Soft-cup Triangle Bra
$120.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Yasmine Eslami
Beige Serena Soft Bra
$120.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Yasmine Eslami
Jeanne Stretch-tulle Underwired Bra
$135.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Intimates
Intimately
Jasmine High-waisted Undie
$32.00
from
Free People
BUY
Aerie
Cozy Lace Plunge Bralette
$29.95
$17.97
from
Aerie
BUY
Hello Beautiful
Romance String Panty
$55.00
from
Hello Beautiful
BUY
Hanky Panky
Plus-size Thong 5-pack
$103.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted