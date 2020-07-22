Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Castlery
Jeanne Sofa
$1069.00
$959.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Castlery
This modern-day Chesterfield cuts a streamlined figure with its trim tuxedo frame refined by button tufts.
Need a few alternatives?
Lounge Doctor
Elevating Leg Rest With Cooling Gel
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Foundstone
Derry 88" Square Arm Sofa
$1350.00
$610.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Our Approach
Nomad Sofa Sectional
$1695.00
$1495.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Modern Rustic Interiors
Derry Sofa
$1350.00
$549.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Furniture
One King's Lane
Langston Side Table
$395.00
$274.99
from
One King's Lane
BUY
Apt 2B
Midtown Desk
$748.00
$620.84
from
Apt 2B
BUY
Queer Eye
Aspen Upholstered Bed
$280.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Foundstone
Hayward Floating Desk
$142.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted