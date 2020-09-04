Lulus

Jeanie Blue Multi Tie-dye Hoodie

$77.00 $43.40

Stay in and snuggle, or go out and show off the laid back style of the Neema California Jeanie Blue Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie, the choice is yours! Lightweight thermal knit, with a rad blue, pink, and white tie-dye print shapes this sweatshirt with a hooded neckline, long sleeves with drop shoulders, and a relaxed bodice with a kangaroo pouch pocket at the front. Banded ribbed knit accents the sleeve cuffs and slightly cropped hem.