FINAL SALE Jeana is our new wear-everywhere printed, pleated skirt. With a high-waist and flared skirt, it flatters every body type. Wear Jeana one size up for the skirt to sit at your natural waist, as the waistband is fixed without stretch. Pair Jeana with our Chaia top for a bright, bold colorblocked statement. Jeana is shown here in our hand-painted Ikat Floral print. Pleated Skirt French Side Seams Invisible Zipper at Side Seam Materials & Care 98% Viscose 2% Silk Dry Clean Only Fully Lined Fit Details Fits True to Size Size 4 Length: 30.25" Size 4 Waistband Circumference: 28" Size 4 Sweep: 162" Sophie is 5'9" and wears a size 2