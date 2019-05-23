Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Denim Forum
Jean Overall Shorts
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Inspired by the effortlessly cool women of the '70s. This is a modern take on classic overalls — the casually cuffed hems can be worn rolled or unrolled and the easy length can be worn anywhere. This version comes in a white wash.
Featured in 1 story
White Outfits To Wear All Summer Long
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Semi-fitted White Denim Shorts
$19.98
$11.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Low-rise Cut-off Denim Shorts
$138.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Shorts
$59.50
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Simply Be
Longline Denim Shorts In White
£20.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Denim Forum
DETAILS
Denim Forum
The Arlo Straight
$110.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Denim Forum
Denim Bermuda Short
$78.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Denim Forum
The Bailey Crop Flare
$110.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Denim Forum
The Farrah Wide Leg
$110.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted