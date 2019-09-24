It Cosmetics

Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment

At It Cosmetics

Experience intense hydration and the look of your naturally flushed lip color with Je Ne Sais Quoi™ Hydrating Color Awakening Lip Treatment, your clinically tested, lip-reviving, color-infused breakthrough. Developed with plastic surgeons, this lip innovation contains essential butters and oils, hyaluronic filling spheres and antioxidants. It's also formulated with Vitality Lip Flush Technology™ and features special pigments that react with the warmth of your lips to create a beautiful pop of color that lasts!