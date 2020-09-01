United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Je Joue
Je Joue Mio Usb Rechargeable C-ring
$134.00
At Ella Paradis
Super smooth and soft, Mio is easy to put on - so it doesn't interrupt your pleasure. Once the penis is hard, simply add a dash of water-based lube and slide it down to the base, making sure the vibrating section is positioned upwards. Now that you're comfortable with Mio, turn it on and experiment with its 5 vibration levels and patterns to discover your couple's favorite - and pursue that simultaneous orgasm!