Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Je Joue

Je Joue Mio

$109.00
At Babeland
Spice up partner play with the Mio vibrating cock ring. Built to stimulate both partners during sex, this cock ring easily fits around a penis or dildo to deliver deep stimulation to both partners during penetration. Controlled with 3 easy to use buttons, the cock ring provides customized stimulation that features five speeds and seven patterns - all the better to pursue simultaneous orgasms with. The rechargeable motor is padded with silicone, so you'll enjoy both powerful vibrations and comfort during exciting, explorative sex.
Featured in 1 story
These Sex Toys Have The Best Reviews
by Us