Spice up partner play with the Mio vibrating cock ring. Built to stimulate both partners during sex, this cock ring easily fits around a penis or dildo to deliver deep stimulation to both partners during penetration. Controlled with 3 easy to use buttons, the cock ring provides customized stimulation that features five speeds and seven patterns - all the better to pursue simultaneous orgasms with. The rechargeable motor is padded with silicone, so you'll enjoy both powerful vibrations and comfort during exciting, explorative sex.