Je Joue

Mimi Soft

$95.00

SOFT & SQUISHY TIP - Mimi Soft's squishy tip and an extra layer of super-soft silicone allow for you to add firm pressure without any discomfort. Perfect for anyone with heightened sensitivity or delicate tastes ERGONOMIC DESIGN - Mimi by Je Joue is designed to fit snugly in the palm and between bodies while delivering powerful stimulation to both parties. Mimi's flat surface covers a greater surface area than classic bullet shapes, transferring vibrations directly to more pleasure points. Mimi's tip also provides delicate pinpoint stimulation. The pleasure possibilities are endless ULTRA-LOW FREQUENCY VIBRATIONS - Je Joue's unique "rumbly" motor produces ultra-low frequency vibrations that travel further into the body, accessing more internal pleasure points and delivering more intense orgasms than other "buzzy" toys POWERFUL YET WHISPER QUIET MOTOR - 5 speeds and 7 patterns that provide intense yet discreet pleasure, wherever enjoyed PREMIUM SOFT SILICONE & WATERPROOF - Velvety-smooth, medical-grade silicone that is ultra-soft to the touch and 100% body-safe. The waterproof design allows you to explore in the bath or shower