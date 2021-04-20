JBL

Go2 – Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$48.00 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming 5 hours of playtime IPX7 waterproof Speakerphone Audio Cable Input Connector Type: 3.5Mm Stereo Power Source Type: Battery Powered The JBL go 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, go 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. Go 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, Go 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels.