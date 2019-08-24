JBL Flip 4 is the next generation in the award-winning Flip series- it is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful stereo sound. This compact speaker is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime. Sporting durable, waterproof fabric materials that are available in 6 vibrant colors, Flip 4 is the all purpose, all weather companion that takes the party everywhere. It also features a built-in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear conference calls, and JBL Connect+ technology that can wirelessly links more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience. With a simple button press, you can activate and talk to Siri or Google Now from your JBL Flip 4.Box Contains1 x JBL Flip 4- 1 x Micro-USB Ladekabel- 1 x Quick Start Guide 1 x Safety Sheet- Warranty Card