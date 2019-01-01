JBL

Jbl Clip2 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker- Red

$58.99 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, or plug it into any smartphone or tablet with its attached audio cable. You can also wirelessly connect two Clip 2 speakers together to enjoy amplified sound. Use the speakerphone to make clear, noise and echo-free phone calls. The JBL Clip 2 is covered with durable waterproof fabric, and earns its name with its upgraded carabiner, clipping to your clothes or backpack to take on any adventure. Take your favorite tunes with you everywhere you go with the JBL Clip 2 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This model brings added style to the way you listen to your music, no matter where you are. With wireless streaming, you can connect it to your smartphone, laptop or any compatible device. It can also be attached into any unit with its included audio cable. To enjoy amplified sound, you can even connect two JBL portable Bluetooth speakers together. This model is covered with durable fabric. This waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker has an upgraded carabiner that clips to your clothes or backpack. So even if you go hiking, camping, spend time at the beach or whatever adventure, your sounds can go along with you.