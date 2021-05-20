JBL

Clip 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$69.95 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

Note: Make sure to update the device to the latest software version for the Bluetooth connectivity Power source type: Battery Powered Model No: JBLCLIP3TEALAM Item package weight: 0.46 pounds Clip and play like no other, The JBL clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the clip 3 Your outdoor companion on every adventure. The clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button. Wireless Bluetooth streaming wirelessly stream high-quality sound from your smartphone or tablet. 10 hours of playtime built-in rechargeable li-ion battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime. IPX7 waterproof No more worrying about rain or spills; you can even immerse it in water. Integrated carabiner The fully integrated metal carabiner protects the speaker from damage and lets you easily hook it to a backpack or belt loop. Speakerphone take crystal-clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button, thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone. Lifestyle material with durable design the improved, durable fabric Material and rugged rubber housing protects your speaker on all your adventures.