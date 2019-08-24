Clip and Play.
Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth® speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.