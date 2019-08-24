Wireless Bluetooth streaming
Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.
6000mAH power bank
Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges smartphones and tablets via USB.
Speakerphone
Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.
IPX7 Waterproof
No more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge Charge 3 in water.
JBL Connect
Build your own ecosystem by connecting multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.
Lifestyle Materials
The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.
JBL Bass Radiator
Hear the bass, feel the bass, see the bass. Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speakers are.
Voice Assistant Integration
Access Siri or Google Now from your JBL speaker with a simple button press.