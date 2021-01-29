Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Jaybird
Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
£69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Bose
Quietcomfort 35 Ii Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$299.00
$269.00
from
Amazon
BUY
PodSkinz
Podskinz Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover
$4.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Urbanears
Luma True Wireless Headphones
£79.99
£49.99
from
Selfridges
BUY
Apple
Apple Airpods Pro
$249.00
$169.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Jaybird
Jaybird
Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Waterproof Earbuds
$179.99
$149.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Jaybird
Jaybird - X3 Sport Wireless In-ear Headphones
$129.99
$59.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Jaybird
Jaybird Freedom 2 In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones With Speedfit
$99.95
from
Apple
BUY
Jaybird
Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$149.95
from
Apple
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Amazon
Smart Plug
£24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
John Lewis
House Ultrasonic Diffuser
£50.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
AirExpect
Airexpect Makeup Mirror
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
FLÎKR Fire
Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fire Pit
$95.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted